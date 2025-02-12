Is Anthony Edwards Playing vs Bucks? Timberwolves Reveal Final Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. While the Bucks are attempting to rebound from a lopsided loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Timberwolves were on a roll with three wins in a row, before that was snapped by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Bucks are already facing a tough challenge with the Timberwolves, as Giannis Antetokounmpo has already been ruled out due to a left calf strain.
The Bucks might have a better shot at taking down the Timberwolves if Anthony Edwards was ruled out, as he is currently dealing with an illness and hip soreness. However, Edwards will be fully available for the matchup.
Edwards has put together another strong season so far, as he has secured 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
The Timberwolves are currently No. 7 in the Western Conference and would be forced to face the play-in tournament for the playoffs if they cannot string together enough wins to climb into the top six spots of the conference.
Losing Edwards for any of that time would severely impact the Timberwolves' chances of winning big games.
Joining Edwards on the Timberwolves side of things is Julius Randle, who has already been ruled out due to a groin injury. Mike Conley Jr. has also been ruled out due to an illness and a right index finger sprain.
The Bucks are dealing with Antetokounmpo being out due to a cal strain, and now Damian Lillard will join Antetokounmpo on the bench due to a hamstring injury. He will be put on a break due to the All-Star game to fully heal.
Lillard will still participate in the 3-point contest, but will not play against the Timberwolves. The hope was that the Bucks would be able to hang tight with Antetokounmpo out, but losing Lillard is definitely going to make things far worse for the Bucks.
The good news is the Bucks are still sitting at No.6 in the Eastern Conference, even though they are nearing a .500 record. They will need to find ways to get some big wins to ensure they stay out of having to compete in the play-in tournament.
