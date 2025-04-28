Is Bennedict Mathurin Playing? Bucks vs Pacers Injury Report
Will Indiana Pacers sixth man guard Bennedict Mathurin suit up for a pivotal Sunday Game 4 tilt against the Milwaukee Bucks?
According to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, the third-year swingman had been questionable to play through an abdominal contusion, suffered while trying to keep up with nine-time All-Star Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on a drive during Milwaukee's eventual 117-101 Game 3 victory.
With the win, the Bucks got on the board, improving the series record to 2-1 in favor of the higher-seeded Pacers.
On Sunday, Milwaukee has a chance to fully even things out.
Mathurin, still just 22, had been a critical contributor to the Pacers' 50-win regular season. With starting wings Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith both missing significant time due to health issues, the 6-foot-6 Arizona product managed earned starts in 49 of his 72 available contests.
In those 72 games this year, Mathurin averaged 16.1 points while slashing .458/.340/.831 shooting splits, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.7 steals a night.
Carlisle has limited the defensively-challenged Mathurin's minutes during the playoffs so far. They have nosedived, from 29.8 in the regular season to 18.7 in the postseason.
In the first three games of this series, Mathurin is averaging 12.0 points on .400/.143/1.000 shooting splits, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
Per Dopirak, Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle has revealed that Mathurin will sit out.
Mathurin being shelved likely means that Carlisle will look to reserve wings Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker more frequently to provide an offensive spark.
This story will be updated...
