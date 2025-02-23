Is Damian Lillard Playing? Bucks Release Injury Report vs Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Miami Heat for the third time this season.
The Bucks have gotten the best of the Heat this season thus far and will look to improve to 3-0 against Miami.
Milwaukee will look for the 32nd win of the season, and luckily, they will be a healthy bunch for this contest. The Bucks came into the game with a handful of their top players on the injury report, but they will have their star point guard, Damian Lillard, on the court.
Lillard, who was listed as probable prior to the game, has been upgraded to be available.
Lillard didn't play in Friday's win over the Wizards due to right hamstring injury management, but he will be healthy enough to give it a go on Sunday.
Lillard has been great in his six outings this month, averaging 27.2 points, 8.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
The 34-year-old did not have the best of outings on Thursday when they hosted the Los Angeles Clippers. He only recorded 15 points on a poor 2-for-12 shooting from the field, seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals across 33 minutes during their 116-110 win over the Clippers.
Lillard missed the Bucks' final game before the All-Star break Feb. 12 in Minnesota due to a right hamstring strain. He operated with a light playing time restriction in his return to action on Thursday.
The star guard excelled at the charity stripe, but his rough shooting from downtown and two-point range took a bigger scoring night off the table.
It's unclear if this hamstring issue will bother him for the remainder of the year or not. If that is the case, it could hamper the Bucks' full potential this season.
The Bucks enter this contest as the favorites with a -5.5 spread.
The Bucks are 24-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 5-5 in one-possession games.
The Heat are 15-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks seventh in the league, allowing only 110.7 points while holding opponents to 46.1 percent shooting.
The Bucks will search for their 19th win at home, while the Heat will look for their 14th.
