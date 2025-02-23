Tyler Herro Injury Status For Bucks vs Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Miami Heat today and could face Miami without one of their better players. Star guard Tyler Herro has been listed on the injury report ahead of this contest.
Herro is listed as probable so he will likely suit up for this game. But sometimes players still do miss games when they have been listed as probable.
If Herro can't go, it would be a massive loss for the Heat in this game. The guard is one of the biggest offensive weapons that Miami has to offer so his presence would be massively missed.
For the season, the All-Star has averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 0.8 steals per game. Herro is also shooting 38.1 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season, showing off his impressive range from distance.
The Bucks could be without some crucial players themselves as both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were on the injury report. Both were listed as probable as well and we should know about their status as we get closer to the game start.
Read more: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard Downgraded Ahead of Heat Match
Milwaukee would be given an advantage if Herro is unable to suit up in this game due to his importance to the Heat. Miami uses Herro to create different offensive schemes, especially due to his strong shooting from beyond the arch.
The Bucks will be looking to win their fourth game in a row against the Heat and they have been playing better of later. After a minor slump just before the All-Star break, Milwaukee has come back with a vengeance and they've been playing some strong basketball.
The team currently sits in fifth place within the Eastern Conference standings, holding a record of 31-24 for the year. They have gone 5-5 over their past 10 games overall and will be looking to keep things going against the Heat today.
More Bucks news:
Bobby Portis Replacement Reacts to New Role With Bucks Following Suspension
Bucks' Kyle Kuzma Showed Massive Trade Value in Huge Defense Against Clippers Stars
Bucks Superstars React to Seeing Khris Middleton in Wizards Jersey
How Many Points Did Khris Middleton Score in Wizards Debut vs Bucks?
Bucks in Danger of Losing Homecourt Advantage for First Time Since 2018
For more Bucks news, make sure to head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.