Is Damian Lillard Playing? Bucks Reveal Injury Report vs Thunder
The Milwaukee Bucks are in the middle of the toughest stretch of their schedule. They are about to take on the best team in the league on Sunday, taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Following this game, they will be on the road for five straight games against Western Conference opponents. As they battle for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference standings.
They are fighting with the Pacers and the Pistons for that spot. Whichever team is able to come out on top will earn home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs.
Having their guys healthy is going to be a big factor in how well they play on this road trip and against the Thunder. That includes keeping Damian Lillard available for these games, too.
Lillard has been on the injury report for a while. He has been dealing with right groin soreness. He was listed as probable with the injury ahead of their game against Oklahoma City.
Lillard will play today.
Milwaukee is still trying to navigate without Bobby Portis as he serves his suspension for violating the NBA's drug policy. The Bucks have done a good job in each of their last two games since they have had both Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo available for them.
Lillard is clearly much more comfortable with the team this year. His play has bounced back to what it was when he was with Portland. The combination of Lillard and Antetokounmpo is a very hard one to guard.
Milwaukee got Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline in order to help them when some of their guys are unavailable due to injuries and illness. He has been a really good addition for the Bucks.
Lillard is a player who is better used as the second-best player on a title-contending team. He fits perfectly next to Antetokounmpo in that exact role.
So far this season, Lillard is averaging 25.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. He is shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
