Bucks Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard Could Miss Game vs Thunder
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday as they try to win a third straight game. However, the Bucks are dealing with some injuries and could be playing this game without some key players.
Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are listed on the injury report heading into this game. The two stars are both listed as probable for this back-to-back against Oklahoma City.
With both players being listed as probable for this game, they will likely be suiting up for the contest. But we will know their official status later in the day as we get closer to game start.
The Bucks are coming off a massive victory over the rival Indiana Pacers last night. This game gave them the season series win over the Pacers, something that could come into play down the line in potential seeding races.
Read more: Bucks Win Over Pacers Has Massive Playoff Implications
This game against the Thunder represents a good test for the Bucks with the postseason coming up shortly. While Milwaukee did take down the Thunder in the NBA Cup Final, Oklahoma City dismantled the Bucks in their last meeting.
Milwaukee will be looking to get some revenge here and keep the winning ways going strong. They are in a tight playoff race within the Eastern Conference standings so every game counts even more at this point in the year.
Milwaukee enters this game as the No. 4 seed, holding a record of 38-28 on the year. This team has battled through major adversity all year long but they've held strong throughout.
With the postseason quickly approaching, the Bucks are looking to keep building and be playing their best basketball. This team has all the tools to be successful but they have lacked consistency at different times this year.
If they can come away with a big win over the Thunder, it could set them up well going forward. Milwaukee can gain more confidence and use that to push them forward down the stretch of the regular season.
