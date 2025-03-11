Is Damian Lillard Playing vs Pacers? Bucks Reveal Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have been trying very hard in the last week or so to keep their spot at fourth in the Eastern Conference. Staying in that spot would give them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
They have been fighting with the Indiana Pacers for that spot for most of the last week. They have been close to each other in the standings for a while.
Right now, the Bucks hold a one-game lead ahead of the Pacers for that spot. On Tuesday night, they will play each other in a nationally televised matchup.
Ahead of their matchup with the Pacers, Bucks guard Damian Lillard has found himself on the injury report. He has been managing some soreness.
Lillard was listed as probable to play due to right groin soreness, as was his fellow superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Lillard has been trying to keep himself as healthy as possible for this final stretch of the season. The last thing the Bucks want is for their guys to get hurt again right before the playoffs, as they did last year.
Milwaukee feels that they can be a contender to win the NBA title if they are healthy when the playoffs arrive. That's why they decided to make some moves at the trade deadline.
The Bucks announced ahead of the clash that both Lillard and Antetokounmpo have been cleared to play.
If the Bucks are able to beat the Pacers on Tuesday night, that would give them a two-game lead late in the season for the fourth spot in the East.
Having Lillard as healthy as possible for the final stretch of the season gives them a better chance to hold onto that fourth slot in the standings.
The Bucks are a much better team when they have Lillard running the show as the point guard. Adding Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline gave them some insurance in case he doesn't play as many games, though.
So far this season, Lillard is averaging 25.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He is shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
