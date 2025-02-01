Is Damian Lillard Playing vs Spurs? Bucks Release Full Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 26-19 record, putting them narrowly in front of the 26-20 Indiana Pacers.
Unfortunately, momentum seems to be working against Milwaukee after coming up short 112-125 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
If the Bucks wants to stay ahead of the surging Pacers, they'll have to come out on top against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
For the sake of momentum, Milwaukee has to win this game. That being said, they may have to do it without one of their star players, although that isn't likely.
According to the official NBA Injury Report, point guard Damian Lillard has been added to the Bucks' injury report with left groin soreness. However, he is still listed as probable to play.
Lillard remains one of the best guards in the NBA, averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 steals, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. He was just named as a reserve player for the Eastern Conference NBA All-Star team.
Needless to say, it would be a much more difficult game for the Bucks if Lillard is unable to play. Fortunately, it seems that the NBA Cup Champon and nine-time All-Star will most likely still participate.
Lillard's name isn't the only one appearing on that list. Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as probable with right patella tendinopathy and forward Khris Middleton is also probable as the team tries to manage his ankle injury.
Antetokounmpo is once again having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 31.7 points, 12.2 total rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 0.7 steals per game.
Meanwhile, Middleton has been seen less playing time as he continues to recover from the aforementioned ankle injury. So far, he has averaged 11.9 points, 4.6 assists, 3.8 total rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game.
In addition to these probable players, guard AJ Green is listed as questionable with a left quad strain. This season, he has averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 total rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.5 steals per game.
Four players have been listed as out for Milwaukee: AJ Johnson and Tyler Smith are on assignment in the G League while Liam Robbins is on a two-way contract with the G League.
Finally, power forward Bobby Portis is also out for unexplained personal reasons. This season, Portis has averaged 13.4 points, 7.9 total rebounds, two assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game.
