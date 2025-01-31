Is Bobby Portis Playing? Bucks vs Spurs Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to hold off a host of teams in the Eastern Conference for the fourth spot in the East. The fourth spot guarantees home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
There's one team they are really trying to hold off for that spot right now, and that's the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers are just a half-game back from Milwaukee.
That means that every game is extremely important for the Bucks to win. The Pacers have the best record in the league in the month of January, having a 10-2 record.
Milwaukee is 9-3 in their last 12 games, so they have been playing some very good basketball as well. In order to do that, the Bucks need to stay healthy.
Read more: Bucks Predicted to Swap Khris Middleton For $29M Forward
The Bucks have been mostly healthy this year, save for a period in December when they had some players get sick. For the most part, they've been able to keep their best players out on the court.
One of their key players is Bobby Portis. Portis is one of their best players off the bench. He has had another solid year.
Ahead of the matchup on Friday night against the Spurs, he was ruled out.
Portis has missed the last three games due to personal reasons. This is the time of year when rumors start floating about why players miss games.
With less than a week before the trade deadline, players in past years have been held out of games before being traded to avoid injury. There's no indication that's happening in this case, however.
More Bucks news: Bucks Have Shown Interest in Highly Sought-After All-Star Guard: Report
Portis has been floated out as a potential trade piece for a larger deal. The Bucks have been linked to more than one-star player at the trade deadline.
The Bucks might opt to keep Portis. He is still a really good player and is one of the leaders on this team.
Right now, the Bucks are just focused on beating the Spurs. That will keep them ahead of the Pacers in the standings.
Portis has been averaging 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and two assists per game this year.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks Injury Report: Damian Lillard Status Downgraded For Crucial Game vs Spurs
Bucks Guard Damian Lillard Selected For 9th Career NBA All-Star Game
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.