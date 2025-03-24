Is Damian Lillard Playing vs Suns? Bucks Reveal Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Phoenix Suns today as they look to keep pace within the Eastern Conference standings. However, they are dealing with multiple injury issues as they get set for this game today.
Star guard Damian Lillard remains out of the lineup as he deals with a lingering right calf issue. Lillard has missed multiple games in a row and it's starting to become an issue for the Bucks.
Lillard is a catalyst for the Bucks but it seems that Milwaukee is being very cautious with the injury to their star guard. With the postseason quickly approaching, the Bucks are giving Lillard as much time as he needs to get the calf right.
Milwaukee needs Lillard on the floor if they want to do any damage in the postseason this year but his absence is concerning. Without him, the Bucks offense has struggled at times and it's seen them fall in some games.
With Lillard missing games, star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been forced to step up even more. Antetokounmpo has done very well but he needs his co-star back on the court with him for this team to do real damage.
Milwaukee is also without forward Bobby Portis Jr. as he continues to serve a suspension that will last until the last few games of the year. Additionally, center Jericho Sims has been out after having surgery to repair an injury issue.
This game against the Suns is crucial as the Bucks look to avoid falling farther down the standings. They are currently slotted as the No. 5 team in the East standings but the Detroit Pistons are right on their tail.
Milwaukee can't afford to drop games with the final few weeks of the regular season upon us. This team wants to be playing well as they get closer to the postseason starting.
Without Lillard against the red-hot Suns, others will need to step up. The Bucks have the tools to be successful but it will take a total team effort.
