Is Damian Lillard Playing vs Suns? Bucks Reveal Injury Report

Bucks injury report for Monday’s game in Phoenix:



Out:

Damian Lillard (Right Calf Soreness)

Bobby Portis Jr. (League Suspension)

Jericho Sims (Right Thumb UCL Sprain)



Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)

Gary Trent Jr. (Lower Back Contusion)