Is Giannis Anteokounmpo Playing? Full Injury Report For Bucks vs Cavs
The Milwaukee Bucks are fresh off a major win in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Finals, but they could be in real trouble as they look to re-enter the regular season with two significant players listed on the injury report.
Milwaukee has already ruled out star guard, and the other half of the backcourt dynamic duo between himself and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard. Initially, during the second quarter of the NBA Cup Finals matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Lillard said he felt “some irritation in the calf”; however, the injury was upgraded to a strain on Thursday evening’s injury report.
This comes as a major blow for the Bucks as they prepare to face the number one team in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lillard has been insturmental in Milwaukee’s recent success averaging 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. The seven-time NBA All-Star has really found his footing here in recent weeks, developing a dynamic two-man game with backcourt mate Giannis Antetokounmpo.
As if the loss of Damian Lillard isn’t bad enough news for the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo was also listed on the injury report as “probable”. The 2024 NBA Cup MVP has been dealing with tendinopathy (pain) in his right patella since training camp.
Antetokounmpo will be playing in this game.
The Bucks absolutely could not afford to be down both Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antekounmpo has been establishing himself as one of the most dominant players in the league recently, averaging 30.4 points per game on a career-high 61.1% shooting. He’s been a double-double machine averaging 12.4 rebounds to match.
Things are looking up for a return for three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, as he’s been listed on the injury report as “probable” as well. Middleton was absent during the championship game of the NBA Cup, where he wasn’t on the bench with the team as well. This comes after having been sent home during Monday’s practice for a (non-COVID related) illness.
Coach Doc Rivers reportedly pointed towards the matchups immediately following the NBA Cup Finals including Friday night’s game against Cleveland and their next game against the Washington Wizards as the reason for keeping Middleton away from the team.
Milwaukee could really use the contribution from both NBA veterans Antetokounmpo and Middleton to help secure a huge win against the Cavs.
