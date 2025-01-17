Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing? Final Bucks vs Raptors Injury Report Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks may have finally flipped a switch. They have won five of their last six games. Because of that, they have been able to jump to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.
A big reason why Milwaukee has been able to fight their way to the fourth spot in the East has been their health. They have been able to keep their star players mostly healthy.
Milwaukee has some of the best star players of anyone in the NBA. When they are healthy, they are very tough to stop offensively.
The Bucks have a chance to beat anyone when both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are on the court together. They are finally starting to develop some chemistry together.
Antetokounmpo has been a top-five player in the league for the last five or six years. His size and strength make it almost impossible for him to be stopped when he has a full head of steam.
He was initially listed on the injury report ahead of Milwaukee's matchup with the Raptors. He was listed as probable with his normal right knee tendinopathy. Now, he has been taken off the injury report and will play tonight.
Toronto comes into this game with a lot of confidence after they beat the Celtics and the Warriors in back-to-back games. Despite their relative lack of talent, they can still beat some of the best teams in the league.
Now that Antetokounmpo is playing in this game, the Bucks won't take the Raptors lightly. They will make sure that they give them the respect that they deserve.
Milwaukee has to keep winning games if they want to get some distance in a very bunched-up Eastern Conference. Just two games separate the fourth spot and the ninth spot in the conference.
The Bucks have their eyes on catching the Knicks for the three-seed. They are still three and a half games behind them, so they have some work to do.
If they are going to catch them, they need to keep their guys healthy and possibly make a move at the trade deadline. They are one of the teams to watch.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists this season.
