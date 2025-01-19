Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs 76ers? Final Bucks Injury Report Released
The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off an impressive win over the Toronto Raptors and will be looking to keep things going against the Philadelphia 76ers. Milwaukee has now won three games in a row following a bad defeat to the New York Knicks a week ago.
But as they get ready for the 76ers, the Bucks could be without some key players. Both star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were listed on the injury report ahead of the game.
Luckily for the Bucks, both were ruled as probable, giving a good sign for them to suit up. As for Antetokounmpo, he was listed as probable for this game but will play against the 76ers.
Having Antetokounmpo on the court makes a world of difference for the Bucks. His presence on both ends of the floor allows Milwaukee to thrive and they can be a dominant team on the floor.
Antetokounmpo has been playing lights out this season, putting up MVP-type numbers all year. The star is averaging 31.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this season.
But despite the good win over the Raptors recently, head coach Doc Rivers had some words for his team. Rivers felt as if the Bucks were messing around toward the end of the game and he wants to correct this moving forward.
“We messed around,” Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said. “They cut it to 10. The whole fourth quarter you felt like they could get back in this game if they made one of those shots. Thank goodness they didn’t. That’s something we’ll watch I didn’t particularly love how we played offense in the second half it’s hard to say that when you; even it’s hard to tell a player you shot 52% and you’re not happy. I’m not disappointed, I just think we’re better, we can play even better.”
If the Bucks put together a complete game effort, they should be able to take down the 76ers. Philadelphia has had a nightmare season injury-wise so the Bucks will look to take advantage of that fact.
Having their leader on the floor helps things and could result in another victory for Milwaukee.
