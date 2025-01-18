Bucks Guard Listed as Trade Target For West Contender
The Milwaukee Bucks have been doing their best to climb up the Eastern Conference standings of late.
Prior to their clash against the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee had risen to the East's No. 4 see by winning five of its last six games. That's not what the team's ultimate goal is, though.
The Bucks see themselves as a real contender to win an NBA championship this summer. That's why they are one of the teams to keep an eye on when the trade deadline gets here.
Just because they might be looking to add a piece doesn't mean that other teams don't have some interest in some guys they have. In fact, there is one player who would be the apple of the Timberwolves' eye, according to Bleacher Report.
That player is Gary Trent Jr. Trent Jr. came in during the offseason on a minimum deal, which was shocking.
For some reason, he didn't get more interest around the league. That was to Milwaukee's benefit because he was able to slide right into the Bucks' rotation.
Trent Jr. is someone who can really shoot from the 3-point line and is a decent defender as well. That's why the Bucks like him so much.
Milwaukee is happy with Trent Jr. on their team because of how cheap he is. Any deal in which another team would try to pry him away would require a pretty nice offer.
The Bucks are in more of a position to try to make a move to improve their starting lineup than around the fringes. They could end up dealing Khris Middleton in order to facilitate a deal like that.
Trent Jr. would provide a lot of value to any team that would trade for him. He's a really good player for the price that he is being paid right now.
It seems highly unlikely that he would be moved in a deal for anyone unless the Bucks got someone significant in return. It would need to be part of a larger package.
So far this season, Trent Jr. is averaging 9.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He's also shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three. He's been dealing with a hip flexor strain of late.
