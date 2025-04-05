Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Heat? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Status
The Milwaukee Bucks continue to fight for better seeding. They are locked into a battle with the Detroit Pistons for the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings right now.
They are currently a half-game back from the Pistons for that spot. They are too far back to catch the Indiana Pacers for fourth, as they are three and a half games behind them.
The difference between the fifth and the sixth spot in the East means either playing the Pacers or the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. Milwaukee would feel a lot better if they played Indiana.
Milwaukee takes on the Miami Heat on Saturday night. This is a game that they should be able to win, although wins have been hard to come by without Damian Lillard.
Lillard has been out for the last eight games after being diagnosed with blood clots in his calf. That has put much more pressure on Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo is coming off a historic performance against the Philadelphia 76ers. He had 35 points, 17 rebounds, and 20 assists, becoming the first player to ever have that stat line in a game.
Heading into this matchup against the Heat, Antetokounmpo was listed as questionable due to a left foot sprain. He will play and start against the Heat.
Milwaukee has to have Antetokounmpo healthy for the playoffs. He missed the entire first-round series against the Pacers last year, and they were eliminated without him.
That is especially true if the Bucks have to take on the New York Knicks. They will have no chance against the Knicks if they don't have Antetokounmpo as healthy as possible.
Getting this foot injury under control before the playoffs may not be totally possible because of the fact they are still fighting for that seeding. In order to be fifth in the East, they likely need him to play the rest of the regular season.
So far this year, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. He is shooting 60.2 from the field and 21. 4 percent from three.
