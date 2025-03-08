Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Magic? Bucks Release Final Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are playing their best stretch of basketball of the season. They have won four straight games and eight of their last nine.
That stretch of good play has allowed them to soar up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. They hold a one-game lead over the Indiana Pacers for that spot.
Milwaukee has been able to stay healthy for that stretch of basketball. That's why they have been able to win these games, including games over good teams.
The Bucks have beaten the Timberwolves, the Clippers, and the Nuggets on this run. They aren't just picking on the bad teams in the NBA.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a big reason why they have been able to win these games. After missing five games before the All-Star break with a calf strain, he has been able to stay out there.
Unfortunately for the Bucks, Antetokounmpo is on the injury report ahead of their matchup with the Orlando Magic. He is on the injury report with an illness.
Antetokounmpo was listed as questionable with a non-Covid illness for this game. He will likely play in this game.
The Bucks made moves at the trade deadline to help overcome situations like this. Adding Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. gives them some insurance when it comes to injuries.
Milwaukee has played a lot better now that they have swapped out Khris Middleton for Kuzma at the deadline. Having someone who can actually give them some minutes is nice.
The Bucks are trying to keep that fourth spot in the standings. In order to do that, they need to have their guys as healthy as possible.
Of course, they would rather be healthy when the postseason comes. Antetokounmpo missed the entire first-round series with the Pacers last season.
They believe that's why they weren't able to beat them. They just want their best players to be available when it matters the most.
So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.
