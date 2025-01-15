Is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Playing? Bucks vs Magic Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a much-needed 130-115 win against the Sacramento Kings.
The Bucks put an end to the Kings' seven-game win streak thanks to a 47-point first quarter and five Bucks scoring in double figures in their home win.
On the way to the victory, Antetokounmpo posted his 50th career triple double pouring in 30 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds while Damian Lillard added 24 points and seven assists.
The Bucks, now 21-17, look ahead to their Wednesday matchup against the 23-18 Orlando Magic.
Orlando, one spot above Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference at the No. 4 seed, is 4-6 in their last 10 contests. They most recently beat the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday in Orlando, 104-99.
As the Bucks can use every advantage they are given, quite a few Orlando players found themselves on Wednesday morning's injury report.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the two-time NBA champion in his 12th season, was reported as questionable this morning while he is still nursing a left knee strain; however, he has been upgraded to available.
Caldwell-Pope injured his knee in the midst of a Milwaukee Bucks matchup on Jan. 10 and left the game after only 11 minutes of play.
In that game he only had three points in as many shot attempts, but despite the short amount of time in-game, dished three assists and swiped a steal.
The injury caused the 31-year-old to miss the Magic's last contest — the home win against Philadelphia — as he would be missed on offense and defense against the Bucks.
Caldwell-Pope is averaging 9.1 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this season. He currently is tied with Russell Westbrook, Fred VanVleet, and Kris Dunn for the sixth-most steals per game average in the NBA.
KCP was a key piece in the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets championship runs in 2020 and 2023, respectively.
In both playoff runs Caldwell-Pope averaged over 10 points on 42 percent shooting.
Stay tuned to Bucks on SI for the latest Milwaukee Bucks news and notes.