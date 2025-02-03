Is Khris Middleton Playing vs Thunder? Bucks Release Full Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks will have their hands full as they prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.
More Bucks: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Blockbuster Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade
The Bucks are coming off a massive loss on Sunday to the Memphis Grizzlies in that non-conference matchup.
The Bucks will now look to get back on the winning side of things and snap their three-game losing streak on Monday against the Thunder.
Not only will the Bucks face arguably the best team in the league, but they will do so without their top forward, Khris Middleton.
The Bucks will be shorthanded like no other on Monday. They will also be without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to his lingering knee issues, while Bobby Portis (personal) is doubtful.
Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez will need to handle increased high-level offensive responsibilities, while players such as Andre Jackson, Gary Trent, AJ Green, and Pat Connaughton could see extra minutes.
Middleton was spectacular off the bench on Sunday as he recorded 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field, two rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal in over 26 minutes of action.
Middleton offered a lift off Milwaukee's bench with 20 points Sunday, but the team's sluggish fourth quarter was too much to overcome.
The veteran forward has been as boom-or-bust lately, as he's hit the 20-point threshold in three of his past five outings but gone scoreless in the other two games.
Middleton hasn't started since the Jan. 4 loss to Portland. The Bucks appear to be content with him serving in a reserve role for the time being.
However, with the trade deadline approaching and his future status with the team uncertain, the Bucks could make a massive trade to bolster their roster, which includes Middleton.
Although Middleton has done great work in Milwaukee, injuries have derailed his play in the past handful of seasons.
Nonetheless, Middleton has been solid this season, averaging 12.6 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 0.7 steals while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three in 23 games and 23.2 minutes of action.
The Bucks have lost four of their last five games.
More Bucks: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Seems to Hint at Future NBA Plans After Luka Doncic Trade
Latest Jimmy Butler Trade Update is Great News For Bucks
Jaren Jackson Jr Draws Blood, Heads to Locker Room Following Hard Elbow vs Bucks
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.