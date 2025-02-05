Is LaMelo Ball Playing? Full Bucks vs Hornets Injury Report Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks will play their 48th game of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday when they travel to Charlotte to take on the Hornets.
The Bucks will look to snap their four-game losing streak. They've also lost five of their last six games, so they desperately need a win.
Milwaukee will catch a break for tonight's match, as they will take on the Hornets without Charlotte's best player, LaMelo Ball.
Ball continues to be out due to a left ankle sprain. The Hornets said that he continues to undergo treatment on his ankle and has progressed to on-court activity. Additional updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.
Ball has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the Bucks, marking his fifth straight absence due to a sprained left ankle.
However, the 23-year-old guard appears to be progressing well in his recovery and could return to action soon. Until Ball is officially cleared to play, Vasilije Micic (ankle) will likely continue to start, as Tre Mann (back) and Brandon Miller (wrist) are out for the season.
Ball originally suffered the injury on Jan. 27 against the Los Angeles Lakers.
After drilling a three-pointer with 8:47 remaining in the second quarter, Ball suffered the injury while backpedaling down the court and inadvertently stepping on the foot of the Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt.
Ball was able to get up but intentionally fouled the Lakers' Austin Reaves so that he could check out of the game, and the Hornets ruled him out soon thereafter.
The 23-year-old has been stellar in his fifth NBA season prior to the injury. He is averaging a career-high 28.2 points per game, 7.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 three-pointers, and 1.4 steals in 33.3 minutes over 31 appearances.
While that is the case, Ball did not make the All-Star team this season, and it is likely he won't make it even as an injury replacement as he is dealing with an injury of his own.
The Bucks will dodge a bullet as they could use all the help they could get.
The Bucks are 21-15 in Eastern Conference play.
Milwaukee is sixth in the league, averaging 14.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.6 percent from downtown. Damian Lillard leads the team, averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 38.0 percent from 3-point range.
The Bucks and Hornets are both 3-7 in their last 10 games.
