Joel Embiid Injury Status For Bucks vs 76ers
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers today as they look to get things back on track. Milwaukee is coming off a bad loss to the Atlanta Hawks in their last game and will try to earn a win over the 76ers.
Philadelphia may be without a key player in this game as star center Joel Embiid has landed on the injury report ahead of the game. Embiid was listed as questionable with a few hours to go before game start.
If Embiid can't go, it would be a blow to the 76ers in this game. The star has dealt with all sorts of injuries this season and it has seen Phialdelphia fall down in the standings.
Embiid has been limited to just 15 games this season and he hasn't quite looked like his normal dominant self during that time. The veteran has averaged 24.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game this season.
The 76ers have had a season to forget due to all the injuries despite entering the year with such high expectations. But they have started to battle back a little bit and could make a run toward the postseason if they can remain healthy.
As for Milwaukee, they will be without star Giannis Antetokounmpo in this game. Antetokounmpo was ruled out on Saturday so Milwaukee will need to figure out how to win this game without his services.
Read more: Bucks Reveal Injury Status For Giannis Antetokounmpo Ahead of 76ers Clash
Milwaukee has been in a slump and without their star it could be tough to win this game. Even head coach Doc Rivers knows they've been out of sorts. His comments following the loss to the Hawks were very telling.
"It would have been a joke to basketball if we won the game tonight. We didn't deserve it...And it's on me, I gotta get them to see it. It's on me. I gotta get them to see that you can't be casual in an NBA game and think you're gonna win the game."
We will know closer to game start if Embiid will suit up for this game against the Bucks.
