Bucks Reveal Injury Status For Giannis Antetokounmpo Ahead of 76ers Clash
Will nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmp,o be available to play against the lowly Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday?
More Bucks: Milwaukee All-Star Guard Damian Lillard to Participate in NBA 3-Point Shooting Contest
Eric Nehm of The Athletic supplies the troubling news that Antetokounmpo will miss what had looked to be an easy win.
Per Nehm, the two-time league MVP will sit out his second straight bout with a left calf strain. Reserve shooting guard Pat Connaughton is questionable with a left calf strain, while two-way center Liam Robbins has been given the same tenuous status with a right groin strain. Unlike Antetokounmpo, neither is a major part of head coach Doc Rivers' rotation.
A critical component of Milwaukee's 2021 championship squad, Connaughton has already fallen out of favor with his new coach.
More Bucks: Bucks Trade Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma in Blockbuster Deal
The news of Antetokounmpo's absence isn't just a bummer for the 30-year-old superstar, it's a bummer for Bucks fans. The 6-foot-11 big man loves to show off against 2023 league MVP center Joel Embiid's team.
This year, Antetokounmpo looks destined to make his ninth All-NBA team. He has led the Bucks to a 27-23 record on the season, the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, while logging averages of 31.8 points on 60.8 percent shooting from the field and 57.7 percent shooting from the foul line, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.
When Antetokounmpo sat out against the Bucks' 115-110 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis stepped up. The 6-foot-10 Arkansas product scored 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the floor (4-of-8 from 3-point land) and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, 15 rebounds, six assists, one steal and a block.
He's not the stopper that his former Defensive Player of the Year comrade is, but unlike Antetokounmpo, Portis does have a solid jumper.
Against the 20-31 76ers, the Bucks will have to lean on Portis to show off the kind of offensive arsenal he displayed against Atlanta. But All-Star Milwaukee point guard Damian Lillard will need to continue to serve as the club's scoring fulcrum.
More Bucks:
Kyle Kuzma Addresses Bucks Fans for First Time Since Blockbuster Trade
Bucks Lose Out on Zach LaVine, Bulls Star Traded to Kings in Massive Deal
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.