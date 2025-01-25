Khris Middleton Injury Status For Bucks vs Clippers
The Milwaukee Bucks will play the Los Angeles Clippers in their first and only meeting at the brand new, state-of-the-art Intiut Dome.
The Bucks will play in their 19th road game of the season as they look for their 26th win. Milwaukee will have its hands full as it gets set to face the Clippers, who have surprised many people this season.
L.A. is a formidable group that could ultimately compete for one of the top six spots in the Western Conference.
Nonetheless, Milwaukee will look to come out on top, and they will likely have their star forward, Khris Middleton, on the court tonight.
Middleton is on the injury report due to his ongoing ankle issues; however, he is listed as probable and expected to play.
Middleton did not play Thursday against the Miami Heat despite being listed as probable for that contest, so there's no guarantee he'll suit up on Saturday.
In his six games since moving to the bench on Jan. 8, Middleton has averaged 12.5 points, 5.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals over 23.2 minutes per game.
The Bucks have been extremely cautious with Middleton this season, and rightfully so. He underwent not one but two offseason surgeries on his ankles.
Middleton has missed a lot of time on the court the last two seasons, so it makes sense why the Bucks are slowly easing him back in
In the season, Middleton has averaged 23.5 minutes in 18 games played thus far. In his limited opportunities, he has averaged 12.6 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 48 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.
Since the Bucks won the title in the 2020-21 season, the star forward has only played in 172 of a possible 288 games in the past four seasons, including this one.
Middleton has not been the same player in that stretch, production-wise. He is averaging 16.7 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three.
Milwaukee will try to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.
However, L.A. has a solid home record at 16-8, while the Bucks aren't the best on the road with an 8-10 record.
The Bucks have been red hot in their last 10 games, however, averaging 119.6 points per game and recording an 8-2 record in that span.
