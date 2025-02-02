Bucks Zone

Khris Middleton Injury Status For Bucks vs Grizzlies

Will the former three-time All-Star small forward suit up?

Alex Kirschenbaum

Dec 15, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will former three-time Milwaukee Bucks All-Star small forward Khris Middleton suit up for his club's tilt with the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday?

Per the league's latest injury report, the 6-foot-7 wing out of Texas A&M is considered probable to play. Milwaukee has been carefully monitoring his recovery from a pair of ankle surgeries during the offseason.

The Fiserv Forum clash tips off at 7:30 p.m. CT.

This story will be updated...

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Home/News