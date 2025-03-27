Knicks Rule Out Multiple Crucial Players Ahead of Game vs Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the New York Knicks tomorrow as they try to get things back on track. Milwaukee is coming off a tough loss to the Denver Nuggets last time out and will look to grab the win.
Entering this game, New York is dealing with some injuries. Guard Jalen Brunson, Miles McBridge, and Cameron Payne have all been ruled out.
This gives the Bucks an opportunity to potentially grab the game from New York. But it won't be easy since Milwaukee will be without star guard Damian Lillard.
Lillard was diagnosed with blood clots and now remains out indefinitely. Milwaukee will need to find a way to replace his production as they navigate this new reality.
Luckily, the team will likely have star Giannis Antetokounmpo for this game. The star forward has now seen his injury status be upgraded following his absence in the last contest vs Denver.
The Bucks are in a tight battle within the Eastern Conference playoffs, sitting in the No. 6 spot. The team holds a record of 40-32 for the year but without Lillard, they could see themselves fall down even more.
Milwaukee has to figure out a way to weather the storm, but it could be challenging. Lillard has been a massive piece to this team, and head coach Doc Rivers knows it.
"It's going to be a committee. It's not going to be one guy. It's not even going to be Ryan and just Scoot," Rivers said, referring to backup guards Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. "It's going to be a bunch of guys. You're not going to replace what Dame does. We may be able to do different things. Defensively, we may do different things, offensively."
This game against the Knicks could be a crucial moment for the Bucks. If they can get a win, it could help them climb back in the standings but another loss and the confidence of this group could dwindle even more.
