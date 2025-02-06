Kyle Kuzma Reacts to Being Traded to Bucks
The newest member of the Milwaukee Bucks finally shared his thoughts upon being traded from the Washington Wizards.
Kyle Kuzma took to his Instagram story to share a brief message after he was traded to the 2021 NBA champions, which linked to a message to Wizards fans that shared the brevity.
More news: Bucks Trade Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma in Blockbuster Deal
"DC, thank you. If this is my last chapter in D.C., just know — it was real."
Wednesday morning saw the Bucks part ways with Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a pick swap in exchange for Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and second-round draft compensation
Kuzma will provide a scoring jolt for the Bucks, but it came at the expense of parting ways with Middleton, who has been in Milwaukee since the 2013-14 season.
Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo shared what it was like to end a 12 season pairing with the 33-year-old.
“Obviously, I've played with Khris for 12 years. I spent incredible moments with him."
More news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Blockbuster Khris Middleton Trade
The two-time MVP also went on to say, "Everybody on the team's going to miss Khris. His leadership. For me, my brotherhood with Khris is the most important thing I've had within this team for a lot of years. We're the oldest guys. Not the oldest guys, but been here together for 12 years. There's been so many moments together. I've been around Khris more than I've been around my brothers and my family. I've had incredible moments on the court with him. We're definitely; everybody's gonna miss him.”
For Bucks faithful, losing Middleton will sting, but he is being replaced with a scorer in Kuzma who is sure to make an instant-impact on a team in the midst of a four-game losing skid.
Since making his way to the Nation's Capital after four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kuzma averaged 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and shooting 45 percent from the field in as many seasons on the Wizards.
Middleton, however, was limited this season, averaging 12.6 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 23.3 minutes of play. He will always be remembered by Milwaukee for helping bring home a title for the first time since the 1970-71 year.
More news: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Hornets? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Report
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.