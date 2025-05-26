Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo Update Reveals Bucks Promise to Star
The Milwaukee Bucks enter the offseason in turmoil after a rough first-round exit and some injuries that could set them back in the near future.
Damian Lillard tore his Achilles, which could lead him to miss the entire 2025-26 season, meaning next season looks bleak for the Bucks and their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo could request a trade, given how bleak the situation looks based on the rumors. However, it seems likely the Bucks will do whatever it takes to keep him and try and build up the roster as a championship contender once again.
According to Marc Stein, the Bucks are making a clear pitch to Antetokounmpo based on current circumstances of the rest of the NBA.
“Word is that the Bucks are trying to build a good bit of their case for convincing Antetokounmpo to give them another shot to build a title team around him by loudly reminding him about the current state of the Eastern Conference,” Stein wrote. “Milwaukee has indeed been eliminated in Round 1 by Indiana in each of the past two springs … which can’t exactly be described as promising when the Pacers have a real shot to make their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2000."
With Jayson Tatum out with injury and the Celtics potentially blowing up the roster, along with the Cavaliers potentially making some big moves, the East could be wide open for the taking. The Bucks will still have to overcome the Pacers, who knocked them out in the first round this season and the previous season, as well as the rising Knicks, but neither feels like a long-term juggernaut.
The Bucks need to make massive changes to catch both of those teams, but if they use next season as a gap year and go all-in on what could be Giannis's final year on the team based on his contract.
The ultimate plan for the Bucks to keep Antetokounmpo around long-term could be to increase flexibility next season and make massive moves the following offseason to try and take as big of an advantage as possible of the Eastern Conference being weak.
It will be interesting to see what other rumors come out as the offseason progresses, mainly surrounding Damian Lillard. His injury changes the team's future greatly, which could mean he gets moved to clear cap space and increase flexibility.
For now, Antetokounmpo remains a Milwaukee Bucks, but without a concrete plan, that could change soon.
