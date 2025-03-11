Trade Proposal Has Bucks Acquiring Former First-Round Talent This Summer
The Milwaukee Bucks have been trying to improve their team to become a title contender as soon as possible. They have been giving up young players in trades in order to do that.
With the pressure they are facing from Giannis Antetokounmpo to compete for a title as soon as possible, they have been very active in making trades in the last few years.
They think that the team they have now is good enough to compete in the Eastern Conference. They currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.
That still might not be enough for the Bucks to win the East. If it isn't, they could decide to make more trades in the offseason.
Bleacher Report gave out trade proposals for every team in the offseason. The one they came up with for the Bucks is pretty interesting.
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: F/C Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls Receive: G/F Pat Connaughton, 2031 second-round pick, 2032 second-round pick
The Bucks getting Jalen Smith would help the team get better off the bench and give them a big man who they can rely on. They don't have any centers off the bench besides Bobby Portis who can really help them.
Connaughton is on the fringes of the rotation as it is. He sometimes plays and other times just sits on the bench,
Flipping him and some second-round picks for a guy who can contribute to the Bucks right away would be a no-brainer. For them, it makes them a better team right away.
For the Bulls, they would get some draft capital to help accelerate their rebuild. They are trying not to fully rebuild, but they can use those second-round picks to perhaps grab another young player.
It's a trade that sees everyone win. The Bucks become better now, while the Bulls become better in the future. That's what both teams are looking for in their timelines.
So far this season, Smith is averaging 8.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and one assist per game. Connaughton is averaging 4.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
