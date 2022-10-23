Skip to main content
MarJon Beauchamp gets his first NBA bucket

Bobby Portis congratulated Beauchamp on his first NBA basket

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Houston Rockets by a commanding 20-point difference in their second game of the season, which gave their rookie a chance to show up. After sitting out during the season opener, MarJon Beauchamp got his first appearance but did not waste any time.

First NBA bucket

Beauchamp checked into the game with two minutes left on the clock, with the game's result already decided. His first bucket in the NBA came with one minute left on the clock as he drove into the lane and finished with a finger roll.

"Congrats brodie. First bucket, first of many," Bobby Portis told Beauchamp in the locker room.

All his teammates celebrated the moment with him - on the court and later in the locker room. MarJon's big night was even more special as he exchanged jerseys with Tari Eason of the Rockets. Both rookies from the 2022 draft class share a friendship off the court and are coveted to be future stars.

Wesley Matthews has taken Beauchamp under his wing

Beauchamp will likely continue getting opportunities like these, where he will have to earn Mike Budenholzer's trust. Being on a championship-caliber team, the best he can do is to absorb all learnings possible from various veterans on the roster.

Wesley Matthews seems to be the go-to guy for Beauchamp so far. Beauchamp even spoke about it during a press conference, given Matthews plays the same role. Matthews is a 13-year veteran who can add value as a mentor to the rookie.

