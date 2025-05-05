Massive Trade Proposal Has Bucks Send Out Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma
The Milwaukee Bucks could endure some massive changes this summer. After yet another year of failing to make it out of the first round, Milwaukee may point to blowing things up.
Fans may not like that, but it may be a move that benefits the team moving forward. Time will tell, but if the Bucks' superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, demands a trade for Milwaukee, a ton of teams will be knocking on the Bucks' door.
Only a handful of teams, if that is the case, could come up with a package to trade for the Greek Freak. With the Bucks' season over, trade rumors will swirl. Eric Nehm, David Aldridge, Eric Koreen, Tony Jones, and Sam Vecenie of The Athletic constructed four different realistic trades for Antetokounmpo.
This one trade sees the Bucks deal Antetokounmpo alongside Kyle Kuzma to the Toronto Raptors in a massive package deal.
Bucks get: Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, 2027 first, 2029 first, 2031 first (all top-one protected), 2028 pick swap (it’s very complicated), 2030 pick swap (Milwaukee gets second choice of Bucks, Trail Blazers and Raptors)
Raptors get: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma
"Raptors president Masai Ujiri has wanted Antetokounmpo since before he came into the league. In Barnes, the Bucks get a foundational player defensively and a playmaker in the style of Antetokounmpo. They also get off Kuzma and, essentially, get as many picks as the Raptors can give them. It might not be enough for the Bucks, but save for getting the Raptors’ lottery pick this year — and if Toronto doesn’t win the lottery, it could be on the table — it is a haul."
The Bucks walk away with a significant return—three first-round draft selections in this scenario. At the moment, Milwaukee possesses just one of its future first-rounders, which doesn’t come until 2031.
Although parting ways with Antetokounmpo would be far from ideal, a move of this magnitude could ultimately benefit a franchise that is currently stuck in no man's land.
Getting rid of Kuzma would hurt a little less. His time in Milwaukee was not what many expected, especially during their playoff series against Indiana.
Kuzma played some of the worst basketball in his career, and it is clear that he is not the third option the Bucks had hoped for. This trade not only helps the Bucks acquire vital assets but also allows them to acquire some key players who could help them in the meantime.
