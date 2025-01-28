Deandre Ayton Injury Status Upgraded for Bucks vs Blazers
Will former No. 1 overall draft pick Deandre Ayton suit up against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday?
The 7-foot big man has been sidelined for the last week with a knee sprain, but has seen his status officially upgraded to questionable heading into the meeting, per the league's latest injury report.
Ayton has been floated as a trade chip for much of the season but may not be very movable thanks to a lackluster performance and a bloated contract. The Arizona product is currently earning an exorbitant $34 million this season, and is under contract through 2025-26.
More Bucks: Milwaukee Trade Target Hoping to Remain With Current Team
In 32 games for the 17-29 Trail Blazers this season, the 26-year-old is averaging a career-worst 13.8 points on 56.8 percent field goal shooting and 60.6 percent foul line shooting, along with 10.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.
Once, Ayton was a top prospect in the 2018 NBA Draft, and was ultimately selected by his home state Phoenix Suns ahead of eventual superstars Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Trae Young.
More Bucks: Bucks' Bobby Portis Viewed as Strong Trade Piece Ahead of Deadline
Beyond Ayton's downturn in scoring for a lottery team, he has also looked plain disengaged on defensive possessions. As a center, that's a massive no-no unless you're Karl-Anthony Towns.
He also seems to have lost a step athletically, a troubling trend for someone who should be in his NBA prime at age 26.
Elsewhere on Portland's injury report, the team could continue to miss All-Defensive Team shooting guard/small forward Matisse Thybulle, who has yet to make his season debut. He's grappling with a right ankle sprain. Trail Blazers guard Rayan Rupert is on assignment with the club's G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.
The Bucks have yet to divulge who is or is not playing, but given that former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton played on Monday night during the Bucks' 125-110 win over the Utah Jazz (and scored a season-high 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field, off the bench), and that Milwaukee has sat the 6-foot-7 swingman on at least one night of its back-to-back sets, it seems likely he will be rested on Tuesday.
More Milwaukee Bucks:
Multiple East Rivals Listed as Trade Fits For Bucks' Khris Middleton
Bucks Have Interest in Landing Zach LaVine Before Trade Deadline
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.