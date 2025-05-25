Bucks News: Rival Forward Throws Cold Water on Giannis Trade Rumors
The Milwaukee Bucks have been dealing with all sorts of trade rumors around star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo since they were eliminated. Milwaukee was bounced from the first round once again, sending them into an offseason full of questions.
There has been a lot of speculation around what the future holds for Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, with almost everyone around the NBA weighing in. If the Bucks do trade Antetokounmpo, it has been reported that Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst will be out for blood in any deal.
"Like, they want every scenario to gut the other team. And Jon Horst is going to go for blood here, I’m telling you," Sam Amick of The Athletic said on the Ringer NBA podcast.
"He just got a new extension. He has the organization’s backing. Jon is not going to just try to be on good terms with Giannis—he’s trying to do right by the Bucks.
"And that means that if every scenario in play leaves the other team so gutted that Giannis might not actually be in that much better of a situation, then maybe that’s where he looks at the room and says, 'All right, let me stay put.'”
However, one rival of the Bucks has thrown cold water on the trade rumors. Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang spoke on the rumors and shot down the thought of the Bucks moving the star forward.
"Probably because he has no interest in trading him."