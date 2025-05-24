Ex-Giannis Antetokounmpo Teammate Sees One Team as Perfect Landing Spot For Bucks Star
As the NBA playoffs continue, the Milwaukee Bucks continue to try to figure out what they are going to do with their future. Giannis Antetokounmpo still hasn't decided what he's going to do in terms of his future.
Antetokounmpo could ask for a trade and end up leaving the Bucks this summer. Now that Damian Lillard tore his Achilles and won't play most of next season, they don't have much of a hope to win a championship next season.
Antetokounmpo only wants to win championships. That's what he is solely concerned about as he moves forward in his career.
Read more: Bucks' Kyle Kuzma Could Be Roster Casualty to Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo
One of Antetokounmpo's former teammates believes that he has found the perfect spot for him to land if he does ask out of Milwaukee.
Former teammate DeMarcus Cousins believes that Antetokounmpo should go to Miami to play for the Heat. He said so on Run It Back.
"I think that's the perfect move. It would definitely help Miami with them struggling to get a superstar after how the breakup went with Jimmy Butler. It makes sense. He's already said he wants to play in a tax-free state. There are other ones," Cousins added. "I just don't know if they have enough to acquire him like a Houston does, like a San Antonio does, even a Golden State. That would be the only issue there."
One of the biggest problems with this is that the Heat have no assets to give Milwaukee in return. They don't have any pieces that the Bucks would like to have, especially in the draft assets category.
More Bucks news: Bucks Must Consider Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Garnett Situations Before Trading Giannis
Of course, Antetokounmpo would be able to make more money because of the tax situation in the state of Florida. That's why it would be attractive for him to move there.
There are other teams around the league that can offer better packages to the Bucks in return for Antetokounmpo. That is why any trade to send him to Miami is unlikely.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks Could Part With Damian Lillard to Land 3-Time All-Star
Damian Lillard Reveals New Sneakers With Full Bucks Theme
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.