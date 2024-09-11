Projecting the Milwaukee Bucks Best Bench Lineup
MILWAUKEE — Obviously it goes without saying that all of the potential success that the Milwaukee Bucks will have this season will come predominately from its starting five group led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Yet, they will still need their reserves off the bench to contribute in spurts if they want to reach their ultimate goal of hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy for the second time during the Antetokounmpo era. Last season, Milwaukee's reserves ranked in the bottom half of the league in bench points, finishing 19th in the league with 32.5 points per game.
This season the Bucks will need more consistent production from their second unit in order to reduce the heavy workload off their stars in the starting rotation.
With a reshaped roster, Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers should have a variety of options when it comes to picking certain players off the bench. After taking a look up-and-down the entire roster, there are five reserves who stand out and should receive a bulk of the bench minutes due to their unique skill sets. Having said that, let's take a look at who those five names are.
Delon Wright - Point Guard
Outside of rookie AJ Johnson, there's really no competition to be had for newcomer Delon Wright as it relates to the backup point guard spot.
Standing at 6-foot-5, Wright immediately brings versatility and tenacious defense in a backup point guard role. He can guard multiple positions and be tasked with taking on tough defensive assignments in the back court. Known for his ability to create deflections and come up with steals, Wright should be able to improve Milwaukee's defense off the bench, which ranked 21st in steals last season.
Outside of his defensive prowess, Wright posses the ability to be an outside shooting threat while still being able to create for others. In shared time with the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat last season, Wright averaged 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.4 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from the three-point range in 47 games. As a career 35.4 percent shooter from deep, the former Utah college standout can help space the floor, which will likely only increase his value in Milwaukee's second unit.
AJ Green - Shooting Guard
Nicknamed "Dairy Bird", AJ Green was one of the only youngsters to get meaningful minutes off the bench last season. He averaged 11 minutes per contest over 56 regular season games last season and mostly looked the part when given opportunity.
Doc Rivers should aim to build off Green's sophomore campaign by giving him a larger role this upcoming season. His greatest attribute is undoubtedly his perimeter shooting. Over the course of his two-year NBA career, Green has connected on 41.2 percent of his three-pointers. Furthermore, Green finished with a 63.7 eFG% on 142 catch-and-shoot field goal attempts, many of which were contested. He also shot 46.2% from the corner and 50% from mid-range according to atweet by NBA University.
He's one of the best shooters on the entire roster, and the Bucks can always use more floor spacing to accompany their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who likes to make a comfortable living inside the painted area. Since Antetokounmpo won his first league MVP in 2018-19, plenty of shooters have had success due to the Greek Freak, leaving Green to potentially be next in line to reap the rewards.
As elite of a shooter Green is, there's still concerns regarding his defense. At 6-foot-4 and 207 pounds, the former undrafted guard from Northern Iowa has the big sturdy frame to withstand bigger matchups, but that doesn't mean he's always been a formidable defender. There were brief spurts last season showing Green's ability to hold his own defensively, which gives optimism heading into this season. However, the challenge now will be for Green to turn those brief spurts into more consistent showings over a larger sample size if he wants to receive an uptick in minutes this year.
Andre Jackson Jr. - Small Forward
Much like Green, Andre Jackson Jr. should be another youngster who could see more court time this season. Last year as a rookie, Jackson showed flashes of his athleticism, unselfishness and defense in limited action. Those attributes are exactly what the Milwaukee Bucks needs more of heading into Rivers' first full season as head coach.
At 6-foot-6, Jackson's defense could be what ultimately gets him playing time. He versatile enough defensively, which is something the Bucks have lacked in recent years. If Jackson can bring strong defense while building off a solid shooting rookie season last year - shot 37 percent on his triples - Rivers may have no choice, but to utilize the former 36th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft more.
Outside of defense and perimeter shooting, Jackson Jr. could be of use in transition scoring. Last year the Bucks ranked 28th in the league in fastbreak points. Being that Jackson Jr. is one of the Bucks' more younger, freakishly athletic players, who thrives in transition, he could be of use to give the team a spark in that regard.
Taurean Prince - Power Forward
Out of all the offseason acquisitions, Taurean Prince could end up being the most underrated if he can fill the void at power forward when the Bucks go to their small-ball lineup. Across all of his five previous NBA stops, Prince has regularly served as a jack of all trades type player by playing solid defense, rebounding and shooting at an above-average level. Prince is the exact type of player Milwaukee has been trying to replace P.J. Tucker with since Tucker played a key rotational role during its 2021 NBA championship run.
Much like Wright, Prince's greatest strengths are his versatility and defense. At 6-foot-6, the former Baylor Bear can play both forward positions, which could allow Antetokounmpo to play more at center.
Prince's ability to play power forward will prove vital in the Bucks' ability to get back to playing more small-ball lineups, which they regularly used in order to help them win the 2021 title against the Phoenix Suns. To get the best out of those smaller lineups, the teams needs a reliable shooter that can take on tough defensive matchups down low. Prince should have what it takes to give that to Milwaukee. He very well could end up being the Buck's most crucial piece as they look to make it out of a loaded Eastern Conference come playoff time.
Bobby Portis - Center
Whether you love him or you hate him Bobby Portis remains on the Milwaukee Bucks roster ahead of the 2024-25 season. As a consistent Sixth Man of the Year candidate, finishing second in voting for the second consecutive season last year, all signs point to Portis being the key component in the Bucks' second unit.
Portis in all likelihood will be the first name to hear his name called off the bench on most nights being he sets the tone with his energy, rebounding, scoring and perimeter shooting. As an under-sized big man sitting at 6-foot-10, Portis hasn't been always had the best reputation when it comes to playing defense, but his other attributes seem to outweigh his defensive deficiencies. If Portis can continue to remain of the most productive offensive players off the bench while keeping a level head, there's a real chance he can finally break through and win Sixth Man of the Year honors this go around.
