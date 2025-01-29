Surprise East Team Targeting Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Other Superstars: Report
One of the true superstars in the NBA is Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has proven that he is a top-five player in the league every single year.
His list of accomplishments to this point in his career would already put him in the Hall of Fame if he were to retire tomorrow. He is a nine-time All-Star, an eight-time All-NBA player, and has two MVPs to go along with an NBA Defensive Player of the year. He's an NBA champion as well.
Quite frankly, he is the prize of the Milwaukee Bucks. They struck gold when they were able to draft him 15th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft.
There are a lot of guys in the league who are deemed untouchable by their respective franchises. That means that they would not be traded under any circumstances.
Antetokounmpo would be on that list for the Bucks. They love what he does on the court and he is the most popular athlete in the state of Wisconsin.
Despite that, a team in the East thinks they might be able to pry him away from the Bucks in a trade.
“Fox immediately supplants Jimmy Butler atop the list of available game-changers, and Brooklyn sees the Kings guard as a trade target — though sources tell The Post that Giannis Antetokounmpo is still the ultimate prize.”
For some reason, the Brooklyn Nets think they might be able to get Antetokounmpo at some point. They look at him as the ultimate prize in the league.
This is the same franchise that couldn't beat Antetokounmpo's Bucks with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. It's strange that they think they can take him away from the Bucks.
Milwaukee is not trading Antetokounmpo unless he demands out for some reason. If he doesn't think that the Bucks are going to contend for titles, he could decide to ask out.
At that point, the Nets would have to throw every possible asset they have in order to land him. They don't have enough of those assets to land him at this point.
Brooklyn would be better off pursuing some star players from other teams. They aren't going to land this superstar from Milwaukee unless something goes very wrong in the next few years.
So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.
