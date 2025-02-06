Bucks Could Trade to Acquire Major Draft Assets: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have thus far made one key move ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, most notably ditching former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton, young guard AJ Johson, and a 2028 pick swap to the Washington Wizards as part of a three-team deal with the New York Knicks. Milwaukee shipped out veteran guard Delon Wright to New York in the trade.
In exchange, the Bucks added former Wizards combo forward Kyle Kuzma, former Knicks center Jericho Sims, former New York forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. and a future second rounder.
The Bucks were able to ditch Middleton's $31.7 million salary. He hasn't looked like his prime-era self this year at all.
Milwaukee later traded Baldwin to the San Antonio Spurs for cash.
But the Bucks still have tools available, should they want to make another deal.
Prior to this deal, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype had reported that the Bucks could flip their future 2031 first round pick for multiple, probably lower-value first rounders. That didn't happen in this transaction, while Milwaukee managed to hold onto that pick.
This story will be updated...