One Bucks Free Agent Could Heavily Impact Giannis Antetokounmpo's Decision
The Milwaukee Bucks are awaiting Giannis Antetokounmpo's decision on whether he wishes to remain with the team or plans to request a trade.
Antetokounmpo is scheduled to meet with the front office soon to discuss his future, which will likely be a pivotal moment for the franchise.
There is a potential free agent who could factor into his decision, and that is Giannis' brother Thanasis, who missed the entire past season with a torn Achilles. Now, he seems ready to return to basketball.
"I’m back, I’m back," Thanasis said during his "Thanalysis Show" podcast. "I’m back. I’m back."
Thanasis enters the picture during a crucial time in his brother's career, as the Bucks' franchise cornerstone mulls his future with the team given its limited path to imrpovement.
A team could try to sign Thanasis to curry favor with the Antetokounmpo family and make it more likely that Giannis would be willing to be traded to that team.
The New York Knicks acquired Thanasis Antetokounmpo back in 2016, with rumors swirling that it was done to potentially attract Giannis.
The Bucks have been Thanasis's home from 2019 to 2024, though he is now a free agent and will likely be looking for a spot on an NBA roster.
He managed to tear his Achilles during a workout and has been going through a lengthy recovery process.
Thanasis has been out in public regularly, supporting his brother at games and during the Olympics as well, though behind the scenes he was going through a distressing period that left him unable to do what he loves: play basketball.
Coming off a torn Achilles, an injury that can sap athleticism from a player, and being 32 years old, it is unclear what kind of market the older Antetokounmpo brother will have.
His brother Giannis has constantly praised his brother's presence in the locker room and the impact he has on the team, despite only playing a couple of minutes off the bench.
More Milwaukee Bucks News:
Bucks Predicted to be Offered 'Godfather' Deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks Expected to Draft Damian Lillard Replacement in Latest 2025 Mock
Three Bucks Crucial Players Have Tough Decision to Make This Summer
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Follow in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Footsteps
Wild Trade Proposal Has Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Landing With Warriors
For more news and notes about the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.