Wild Theory Has Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Joining Jason Kidd

The main talking point around the Milwaukee Bucks lately has been the future of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Since the Bucks fell short in the playoffs yet again, there has been a ton of speculation on whether Antetokounmpo would remain in Milwaukee.
Trade rumors have been swirling around, with multiple teams gearing up for the chance to potentially land Antetokounmpo. There are plenty of teams who make sense for Antetokounmpo, but one in particular could be looking to make bigger moves.
The New York Knicks just fired head coach Tom Thibodeau despite the team reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. This has sent shockwaves throughout the NBA, and has many wondering why New York would make this decision.
But NBA analyst Nick Wright seems to have a wild theory, and it involves Antetokounmpo. Wright speculates that the Knicks may have fired Thibodeau to go after Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.
Kidd and Antetokounmpo have a good history from their time together with the Bucks. The Knicks could be looking at bringing Kidd in to help them land Antetokounmpo.
"Perhaps someone from Giannis' camp said 'if Person X was your coach maybe Giannis would ask for a trade to the Knicks specifically.'"
This comes after NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Knicks were looking into bringing Kidd to town. New York is planning on asking the Mavericks for permission to interview Kidd, and if that happens, everything could be in motion.
"Knicks expected to formally request permission to speak to Jason Kidd," he reported. "Knicks interest described by league sources as serious. Some believe Kidd is at top of NY's wish list. Unclear how Dallas would respond to Knicks."
Antetokounmpo has been on the record in his praises about Kidd, so the Knicks could be planning something here. It has also been reported that New York is preparing a "tsunami-type offer" to acquire Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee.
New York would likely see a massive roster change if it did land Antetokounmpo. But the Knicks seem to be willing to make this happen as they try to go after a title.
It remains to be seen how this all will play out, but the race to land Antetokounmpo is on.
