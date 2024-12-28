Will Damian Lillard Play vs Bulls? Bucks Injury Report Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Chicago Bulls tonight as they look to get back into the win column. The Bucks dropped a frustrating game to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday and believe that they should have held on for the win.
Nonetheless, Milwaukee is now focused on the Bulls, a team that they just beat a few days ago. However, Milwaukee has been dealing with some injuries to their star players.
Both star point guard Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have missed the past few games for the Bucks. Lillard has been out for the past four games, last playing on Dec. 17 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The veteran guard came into the day listed as questionable to play against the Bulls as he deals with a non-Covid illness. Lillard will be in for the game.
Having Lillard on the floor completely changes how Milwaukee does things, especially on the offensive end. His ability to shoot the ball at a high rate from distance gives this team more floor spacing and puts massive pressure on the opposing defenses.
In 22 games played this season, Lillard is averaging 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. The veteran is still showing his worth and has Milwaukee buzzing each time out on the court.
After a slow start to the year, the Bucks have turned things around heavily. They now find themselves directly in the middle of the Eastern Conference standings and are looking like the contending team that many expected them to be early on.
If Milwaukee can continue this strong play, they will be a true force to be dealt with. No team in the East will want to see them come playoff time but health remains the biggest factor for any success this season.
The Bucks have seen untimely injuries hit them in recent years but they are hoping for better luck this time around. Getting a win against the Bulls could go a long way, even if it just helps them keep pace in the standings after a bad loss.
