Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play? Bucks Release Final Injury Report vs Suns
The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns for the first of two meetings in the 2024-25 season. The Bucks will seek their 41st win of the season and third consecutive win.
This game will be the Bucks' fourth of their five-game road trip. Milwaukee enters this game a bit hobbled, as many of its top players, including superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, are on the injury report.
Antetokounmpo entered this match listed as probable due to a knee issue. However, the Bucks have upgraded him to available, and he will start for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo will play in his 59th game of the season.
Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the Milwaukee injury report all season due to right patella tendinopathy, though he hasn't missed an outing since the All-Star break.
The superstar has made 12 appearances during March, averaging 27.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks across 33.2 minutes per contest. Antetokounmpo has recorded a double-double or better in eight of those 12 outings.
The Greek Freak had a stellar game the last time he was on the court. Against the Kings on Saturday, he recorded 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field, 17 rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 114-108.
In the season, Antetokounmpo averages 30.2 points per game, 12.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 59.9 percent from the field in 33.9 minutes of action.
Antetokounmpo is putting up MVP-like numbers and will look to continue to do more of the same as the season winds down. As for this matchup, the Bucks enter as road underdogs with a +3.5 spread.
The Suns have put together a solid 22-13 record on their home court this season. They commit an average of 13.2 turnovers per game and have found success when taking better care of the ball, posting a 16-6 record in games where they record fewer turnovers than their opponents.
On the other hand, the Bucks have struggled on the road, sitting at 16-18 away from home. Despite their road challenges, Milwaukee remains a strong perimeter shooting team, ranking eighth in the league with an average of 14.1 made three-pointers per game while converting 38.2 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc.
Damian Lillard leads the charge from deep, knocking down 3.4 three-pointers per game at a 37.6 percent clip.
