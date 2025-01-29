Will Khris Middleton Play? Bucks Release Full Injury Report vs Blazers
The Milwaukee Bucks will play their 45th game of the 2024-25 season on Tuesday. They will head to Portland for their second and final matchup against the Blazers this season.
The Bucks will look for their 27th win of the season, and they have a pretty good chance of doing so as they will be healthy.
Milwaukee will have their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court, as well as their star forward Khris Middleton.
Middleton, who was listed as probable prior to the game, has been upgraded to available.
Middleton will play in his 21st game of the season tonight, and his first back-to-back.
He is coming off his best scoring performance of the season on Monday against the Utah Jazz. Middleton recorded 22 points on 10-for-13 shooting from the field, along with three rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes of action.
Middleton turned back the clock as he was wildly efficient after missing just three of his 10 shots from the field.
The veteran forward has been a reliable option off the bench for Milwaukee since he's scored in double digits in six of his last seven outings, averaging 12.7 points, 4.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game in that stretch.
In the season, Middleton has started to turn the corner. He is currently averaging 12.5 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three in 23.5 minutes of action.
His 27 minutes on Monday was the third-highest he'd played all season.
The Bucks will search for their 10th win on the road Tuesday.
The Trail Blazers have gone 9-13 in home games. Portland is 4-3 in one-possession games.
Portland averages 107.8 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 111.1 the Bucks allow.
The Bucks average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Trail Blazers give up.
Milwaukee has been one of the hottest teams as of late, recording an 8-2 record and averaging 120.8 points, 47.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 5.7 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field.
Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.
