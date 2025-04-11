Will Milwaukee All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo play against New Orleans on Tuesday?

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Pelicans? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Status
Two-time league MVP Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has already hit his threshold for games played, 65, to make his ninth consecutive All-NBA club this year.
With nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard shelved indefinitely due to a right deep vein thrombosis as the playoffs loom, the Bucks can ill afford to lose Antetokounmpo prior to the postseason.
And that may be why the 2021 Finals MVP landed on the league's injury report ahead of its Thursday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
It might behoove Milwaukee to rest its best player prior to the playoffs, as the Bucks get set to face a very injured team they could win without him.
Damian Lillard has been sidelined with a right calf deep vein thrombosis since Milwaukee's 104-93 loss to the Golden State Warriors on March 18.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Will Damian Lillard Play vs Pelicans? Bucks Release Injury Status for Star Guard
Rim-rolling lob threat center Jericho Sims, who had emerged as a solid recipient of Lillard passes during his few healthy games with the club, continues to recuperate from his right thumb UCL sprain. Reserve shooting guard Pat Connaughton was questionable to play through a right ankle sprain.
Thursday's clash could have major ramifications on the Bucks' first round playoff fate, although even that is contingent on the outcome of a marquee Eastern Conference matchup, between the No. 3-seeded New York Knicks (50-29) and the No. 4-seeded Indiana Pacers (48-31).
Should the Knicks win, and the Pacers win their own game on Thursday, the Bucks will be locked into the East's No. 5 seed.
A surprise Bucks defeat to the Pelicans on Thursday, coupled with a Pistons win, would make the Pacers the East's fourth seed for the playoffs.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Bucks Star Damian Lillard Could Cost Giannis Antetokounmpo Third MVP Trophy
Now, Antetokounmpo's final status for the New Orleans matchup has been revealed, per Underdog NBA. The 30-year-old superstar will suit up after all.
New Orleans, of course, is without injured All-Stars Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray, All-Defensive Team forward Herbert Jones, CJ McCollum, and Trey Murphy. On paper, even sans Antetokounmpo, this should be a romp.
The action tips off at 7 p.m. CT in Fiserv Forum.
More Milwaukee Bucks:
Wild Trade Proposal Has Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Landing With Warriors
Longtime Bucks Executive Leaves to Join LSU as GM
How Bobby Portis Can Replace Damian Lillard in Bucks Lineup
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.