Will Trae Young Play vs Bucks? Hawks Reveal Injury Status For Star Guard

Injury Report - March 30 vs. Atlanta



Out:

Damian Lillard (Right Calf Deep Vein Thrombosis)

Bobby Portis Jr. (League Suspension)

Jericho Sims (Right Thumb UCL Sprain)



Questionable:

AJ Green (Right AC Joint Sprain)



Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Foot Sprain)