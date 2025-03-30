Will Trae Young Play vs Bucks? Hawks Reveal Injury Status For Star Guard
On Sunday, the 35-38 Atlanta Hawks will head to Fiserv Forum to take on the reeling 40-33 Milwaukee Bucks.
With Atlanta on a two-game losing streak and Milwaukee on a three-game losing streak, the good news is that someone has to win. The Bucks are 23-13 at home, while the Hawks are 16-20 on the road, and Milwaukee should have the best player on the floor — if he is upgraded in time from a lingering injury.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Bucks Could Face Major Salary Cap Problems Ahead of Free Agency
But the Hawks, currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference to the Bucks' No. 6 seed, could be without their own All-Star in a critical clash for playoff seeding.
Point guard Trae Young has been listed as merely probable to play on Sunday, as he grapples with right Achilles tendinitis, per Underdog NBA. Young will play.
Young is hardly the only Hawks player dealing with injury woes.
According to the league's latest injury report, star forward Jalen Johnson is on the shelf for the year following a left shoulder surgery, veteran center Clint Capela is out with a left fourth metacarpal sprain, reserve forward Larry Nance Jr. is sidelined with a right medial femoral condyle fracture, Keaton Wallace will miss the game with a right shoulder AC sprain, and combo guard Kobe Bufkin is out following a right shoulder surgery of his own.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Bucks Could be Without Giannis Antetokounmpo for Crucial Game vs Hawks
The Bucks, meanwhile, will definitely be missing three pretty critical rotation players against Atlanta. Nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is sidelined indefinitely due to a right calf deep vein thrombosis (a blood clot), perpetual Sixth Man of the Year hopeful Bobby Portis Jr. continues to serve a lengthy 25-game NBA suspension for inadvertently violating the league's drug policy, and lob threat center Jericho Sims will be out for another week or more as he recuperates from a right thumb UCL sprain.
Reserve guard AJ Green is considered questionable to play through a right AC joint sprain. Two-time league MVP power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered probable to play through a nagging left foot sprain.
The 6-foot-11 superstar did sit out the Bucks' 127-117 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday with the injury, but returned for a 116-107 Friday loss to the New York Knicks..
Despite being an absolute sieve on defense, Young is one of the league's most dynamic scorers and playmakers. This season, he's averaging 24.1 points while slashing .412/.336/.875, 11.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds a night.
More Milwaukee Bucks:
Damian Lillard Refuses to Call Bucks Teammate by Viral Nickname
Former NBA Guard Calls Out Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo for Not Evolving Skillset
Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo Downplays Secret Meeting with Damian Lillard, Doc Rivers
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Torches Bucks While Making NBA History
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.