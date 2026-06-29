The Milwaukee Bucks have several roster decisions to make this offseason. Some are obvious, others not so much. The Bucks will be looking to move off of Myles Turner's hellacious contract, Kyle Kuzma's expiring, the recently-acquired Tyler Herro's expiring contract and potentially more.

When it comes to 26 year old A.J. Green, there is reason for the Bucks to explore trade options, but by no means do they have to make a move. There will be several suitors out there for the sharpshooter, who has connected on 42% of his three-point attempts in four seasons, so this is why the Bucks should consider listening to offers for him.

Here are three trade ideas that make sense for A.J. Green's services.

1. Golden State Warriors

Oct 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) in the 3rd quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Warriors are trying everything they can to make one last deep playoff run with Stephen Curry. Draymond Green declined his player option and became an unrestricted free agent to allow the Warriors to have more cap space to go out and acquire LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Golden State is setting the bar high, but a lineup of Curry, Green, LeBron, and Anthony Davis does have potential, but they're going to be missing some outside shooting.

This is where the Bucks can come in and make a pretty significant trade partner for the Warriors and offer A.J. Green, who is on a team-friendly deal.

Trade Idea



Warriors Receive: A.J. Green



Bucks Receive: Moses Moody, 2031 first-round pick swap

Feb 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Moses Moody (4) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Moody is expected to miss all of the 2026-27 season with a ruptured left patellar tendon, and will do the Warriors no good to keep him. They attach a 2031 first-round pick swap to the Bucks for taking on Moody's money, and add a lethal shooter to their roster.

Milwaukee loves adding the first-round pick swap for a team that will probably be Curry-less in 2031, making it an extremely valuable future pick. They also don't have the playing time for Moody with their current roster construction, so this frees up more time for newly acquired players and then makes Moody a flippable contract next offseason when he is expiring.

2. Indiana Pacers

Mar 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) and Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) reach for the ball in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Milwaukee's rival with Indiana feels to be on pause for now with both franchises heading different ways. The Bucks stole Myles Turner right from underneath the Pacers' noses last offseason, and looking back on it, it might have saved the Pacers a good amount of money.

Indiana is a little depleted at the wing position, specifically off the bench, and adding a lethal shooter like A.J. Green makes perfect sense for what they want to do. Indiana doesn't have the cap space to take Green in with their Mid-Level Exception, so it would have to be a player for player trade, and here is what that deal looks like:

Trade Idea



Milwaukee Receives: Jarace Walker, 2029 second-round pick (via WAS)



Indiana Receives: A.J. Green

Dec 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Milwaukee makes this trade because Walker is four years younger than Green, will likely make similar or less on his next contract, and they get a valuable second-round pick from the Washington Wizards that the Pacers currently have.

Indiana gets a better overall player that fits their timeline, and is a more sturdy defender than Jarace Walker. This move makes sense for both sides.

3. Washington Wizards

Feb 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Washington Wizards are looking to be more competitive next season, and after re-signing Trae Young to a four-year deal, and drafting A.J. Dybantsa No. 1 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Wizards have a tough decision to make on the former No. 7 overall pick, Bilal Coulibaly.

Here is a trade that makes sense for both teams:

Trade Idea



Milwaukee Receives: Bilal Coulibaly, a 2028 second-round pick



Washington Receives: A.J. Green

Jan 29, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) looks on during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Wizards traded away a lot of their shooting last trade deadline when they moved off of Middleton, McCollum and Kispert. Coulibaly has not turned into the player the Wizards had hoped he'd been when drafting him, so instead of letting Bilal walk in restricted free agency next summer, they turn that into a player who can is under contract for the next three seasons.

Milwaukee does this deal because they love the defensive upside of Coulibaly, and they continue to add to their youth pipeline. Coulibaly will have an interesting market in restricted free agency in 2027, but is still a good asset to have, whether it's developing him into one of the best wing defenders in the league, or increasing his trade value.

Final Thoughts

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) looks around following the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Milwaukee's offseason should be about acquiring young talent, and collecting all of the draft talent that they can get. All three of these players mentioned as potential trade returns for their sharpshooter, Green, are valuable young pieces that also come with picks attached.

This is a great problem to have if you're the Bucks' front office. It's all about taking swings, and even if there are misses, there are enough opportunities to maximize the roster moving forward.

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