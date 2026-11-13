5 Burning Questions ahead of Bucks at Magic NBA Cup Clash

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to snap an eight-game losing streak on Friday night, as Milwaukee heads to Orlando to take on the Magic. This will also be the Bucks’s second NBA Cup game, after a 121-107 loss to the Raptors last week.

To gain more understanding of the Magic ahead of the game, we asked Magic On SI’s Jeremy Brener five big questions about the matchup between Orlando and the Bucks.

What has stood out about former Bucks assistant Sean Sweeney’s start as Orlando’s head coach?

Brener: Sean Sweeney has been dealt a really difficult hand to start his tenure as Magic's coach. Several of his top rotation players have gone down due to injury, but he has maintained a level head through it all.

The team is slowly figuring out its identity with him as the coach, and he isn't getting too high or too low after any particular game, regardless of the result. I think that's important for this team to not panic after a slow start, especially considering how long the season is and where they plan on setting their goals for the year.

Who is the X-Factor for the Magic against the Bucks?

Brener: Franz Wagner has been tremendous in Paolo Banchero's absence, but he needs another player to pick up the load on offense. That player is Anthony Black.

Ever since he started out in 2023, Black has been the key to unlocking a new level for Orlando. The team has been in the playoffs every year he's been in the league, and it usually performs better as a whole when he's out on the floor and performing well. When he's not, there is a significant drop in the team's overall production.

Black is averaging 20.8 points per game in the three wins he has been on the floor for, and only 14.8 points per game in the losses when he has been available.

Is there an under-the-radar Magic player who has stepped up in Paolo Banchero’s absence?

Brener: Jamal Cain and Tristan da Silva fit this bill, as they have been valuable off the bench. Both players were on the injury report for the team's last game against the Utah Jazz, so it remains to be seen if they will play against the Bucks.

da Silva has been really strong from beyond the arc this season, making 40 percent of his shots from downtown. Meanwhile, Cain had a double-double against the Golden State Warriors, which led to a start in the following game against the Sacramento Kings.

Are any of the Bucks veteran players appealing as trade candidates for Orlando?

Brener: AJ Green is probably the most intriguing player on the Bucks as a potential trade target. However, Orlando is likely not making any trades until restrictions open up for the future. It remains to be seen what direction the Magic want to go in for the trade season, but they hope to be a buyer rather than a seller.

They could go in the opposite direction if losses continue to pile up, but they are aware that this team hasn't gotten a fair shake with the injuries. Once everybody is healthy and the team is in a full rhythm for the season, it will have a true chance to evaluate its talent and decide which direction they need to go in.

What is your prediction for the game?

Brener: I think the Magic will pick up their first win at home this season, building off the momentum they generated during their back-to-back wins against the Kings and Jazz. The Bucks have been struggling, and the Magic will look to take advantage of that and go 2-0 in their NBA Cup group.