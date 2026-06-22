5 Giannis Trade Destinations Every Basketball Fan Wants to See

If it were up to me, Giannis would spend the rest of his career in Milwaukee, providing Bucks fans a sliver of hope for contention with their home-grown superstar through the twilight of his career.

Sometimes, though, when you tell the basketball gods your plans, all they do is laugh.

With Giannis fake trades and rumors swirling the internet, it seems his departure is all but guaranteed; if that's the case, here are the five destinations the basketball fan in me would like to see.

5 Fun Trade Destinations for Giannis

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) waves towards fans following the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

1) The Warriors

Mar 7, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (30) and Team LeBron forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34) before the 2021 NBA All-Star Game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images



This first spot almost goes without saying, but we have to say it.

Steph and Giannis, Giannis and Steph; talk about a match made in hoops heaven.

What hoop head wouldn't want to watch these two dynamic all-time greats who complement each other in just about every way unite at the tail end of the peak of their powers to become a force greater than the sum of their parts?

Combining the best shooter and arguably scorer to ever play in Chef Curry with the most destructive downhill force the league's ever seen in The Greek Freek would squeeze every drop of greatness left out of both of their careers while extending their primes even longer than expected.

2) The Hornets

Dec 1, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

LaMelo Ball is the creative spark that could light the fire under the rest of Antetokounmpo‘s career

Can you imagine adding Giannis's downhill force athleticism and two-way feel to this spread Charlotte Hornets attack with LaMelo Ball, the most creative and exciting guard in the eyes of young fans, and Kon Knueppel, the best young 3pt shooter in the league with elite feel and passing chops?

LaMelo, Knueppel, & Giannis is where NBA League Pass Darlings jump to The NBA Finals on ABC.

It might take a player as talented as Brandon Miller and more picks and prospects to do it, but that's the cost of doing business for acquiring a star of Giannis' caliber.

Combining the unreal shooting gravity, relocation off-ball movement, and connective playmaking feel superpowers of Ball and Knueppel with the powerful paint and spray machine that is Giannis would create a destructive force capable of bending defenses at the rim and from beyond the arc all at once, leading to the ultimate outcome – forcing defenses to pick their poison and live with the results.

3) The Lakers

Nov 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

If there’s one thing the Lakers do best, it’s swiping away other teams' all-time great players and getting away with it; Kareem, LeBron, Shaq... at this point, it's a basketball story as old as time, a tradition ingrained in the history of the game itself.

We’ve all seen what happens when you take the greatest Buck of all time and flank him with one of the best tall point guards to ever play in Magic & Kareem; why not see go all in on Luka & Giannis?

Luka Doncic's unique offensive engine talent blending his ability to score, hit makeable tough shots, and create scoring opportunities for his team so consistently, makes him a one-of-a-kind creator, the type Giannis should attach himself to for the twilight years of his career.

Doncic's legendary levels of scoring creation, shooting touch, and feel for the game will unlock Giannis in every way possible as a player, especially as a play-finisher by opening up opportunities to score in transition, rolling to the rim, cutting to the rack, and attacking close-outs without having to be the primary option.

Pairing up Luka and Giannis is the kind of duo that would extend Antetokounmpo's career longevity and likely take his production and efficiency to new heights simply by spending the back half of his prime in a more spacious situation throwing down lobs from Luka Magic.

The next chapter in Lakers stolen lore all but writes itself.

4) The Cavaliers

Mar 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and guard James Harden (1) talk during a free throw attempt during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Personally, I would not tell the Cavs to trade Evan Mobley, a rising star and defensive anchor for Cleveland, especially for a player on the back nine of his career, even if that player is Antetokounmpo.

However, if Cleveland feels pressure to make another win now push after sending out Garland for Harden, then considering a Mobley for Giannis deal is the type of theoretical trade that could end Trade Negotiations once and for all in the Cavs favor; Mobley is that good.

This would mean the Cavs had reached a breaking point where they feel the need to make a bet on a more proven star who ideally will fit with the rest of the group even better in the playoffs for yet another win-now push.

Imagine The Greek Freak flying down the lane on a fast break, only to drive and kick to a shooter or scorer as talented as Donovan Mitchell or James Harden; Harden would be so open, he'd have more than enough time for that extra dribble he wants to take before shooting.

Jarrett Allen would keep thriving as a rim protector and rim-roller, where Giannis-Allen 4-5 P&R could work to penetrate the paint and bend the defense for Cleveland's 3pt snipers lurking from deep.

Harden and Mitchell are both still savant on-ball scorers and advantage creators for their team, with Harden more of a playmaker and Mitchell more of a scorer when operating P&R, making them that much tougher to guard when adding Giannis into the equation whether he's involved as a screener, moving downhill to the rack, rolling to the rim, or attacking the closeout from the other wing.

A Harden-Mitchell-Giannis-Allen core makes for an incredibly tough two-way force that could complement each other in numerous ways while becoming a likely favorite to win the East next year.

The Heat know that Jaylen Brown is on the table, and are searching for 3rd and 4th teams to get involved to improve their offer for Giannis, per @WindhorstESPN



“If Jaylen Brown doesn’t get traded for Giannis, they may trade him somewhere else. Miami understands that Jaylen Brown… https://t.co/fNM8RP8rMH pic.twitter.com/yb9kOqH8Fi — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 22, 2026

5) The Celtics

Nov 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) takes a shot against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

With the latest rumors saying Jaylen Brown is available in Giannis talks, could this finally be the breaking point for Boston's big wing duo, despite already winning a championship together?

From the outside looking in, Brown seems okay with moving on to have his own team after just posting one of his best seasons yet, while Tatum’s back to prove himself after a devastating injury.

Giannis seems legitimately interested in the historic franchise aspect the Celtics organization offers, on top of his reported desires of staying in the East on a legit championship contender.

Antetokounmpo and Tatum would be a lethal two-way force over night and a dynamic duo co-star for Giannis to ride out the remainder of his career alongside.

Between Jayson's jump-shooting, tough shot making, and sneaky driving skills being paired up with Giannis's north-south athleticism, the shot creation for each could be a perfect fit while the defensive tandem of these two big wings would become the cornerstone of an elite defense overnight.



Add in Boston's general D&3 culture laid out in Brad Stevens' roster and Joe Mazzola‘s coaching style, and anyone can see the ingredients are right there to cook up an instant contender, especially when depleting one playoff team to join another in the East.