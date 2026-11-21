The Milwaukee Bucks own the NBA’s worst record (1-15) and bring a 12-game losing streak into this matinee in Philadelphia, which has the East’s best mark (13-3). Tyrese Maxey will play but could be on a minutes restriction, according to head coach Nick Nurse. The All-Star guard missed the Sixers’ 121-116 win in Orlando on Wednesday.

Milwaukee hasn’t quit despite its winless run through 10 November games and comes off a 124-114 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in which the highlight was the play of rookie Nate Ament, who started with Kyle Kuzma resting. Another rookie, Brayden Burries, has been productive, while 21-year-old Kasparas Jakucionis has been the most dynamic reserve lately, so a youth movement is underway in Cream City.

Philly snapped Orlando’s four-game win streak via comeback, rallying to win despite 27 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists from Franz Wagner. Orlando entered the fourth quarter up by five and ended up losing by that margin despite a 69-point first half. Joel Embiid led the way with 26 points and seven assists, while LeBron James knocked down a key late jumper. Jaylen Brown is currently out due to a hamstring strain but is recovering and may return next week.

The Bucks lead the 76ers in the all-time series 125-110 despite losing the last five meetings, including the one played less than a month ago. The Sixers have won three straight home games against Milwaukee on the heels of dropping three straight and seven of eight as part of a 16-3 run between Feb. 2020-April 2025.

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Nov. 21, 1:10 p.m. ET, Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: WVTV-DT2 - MyMilwaukee24 (Milwaukee), NBCSPHI, 6ABC (Philadelphia)

Radio: WTMJ (Milwaukee), WPEN (Philadelphia)

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Nate Ament

C Myles Turner

G Tyler Herro

G Brayden Burries

76ERS

F VJ Edgecombe

F LeBron James

C Joel Embiid

G Tyrese Maxey

G Kenavious Caldwell-Pope

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

F Ousmane Dieng, Out: Left Finger Fracture

G Kam Jones: Out, G League - Two-way

F/C Bogoljub Markovic: Out, G League - On Assignment

76ERS

G Tyrese Maxey: Questionable, Right Foot Sprain

F Jaylen Brown: Out, Left Hamstring Strain

F Dean Wade: Questionable, Left Hamstring Tightness/Soreness

F Dominick Barlow: Probable, Low Back Stress Reaction

C Adem Bona: Out, Cervical Spine Sprain

F/C Ariel Hukporti: Out, Right Achilles Tendon Rupture/Tear

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: 76ers -10.5 (-113), Bucks +10.5 (-107)

Moneyline: 76ers -545, Bucks +411

Total points scored: 228.5 (Over -113, Under -107)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"Nate was awesome tonight..played with a lot of poise, played with a lot of pop. The rebounding and on-ball defense was really solid. Shot with confident form from the 3-point line which he’s been doing the last couple of weeks. He was a big impact for us." - Bucks HC Taylor Jenkins on rookie Nate Ament’s performance vs. Portland