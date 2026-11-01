On Halloween night, the Milwaukee Bucks suited up in their black jersey to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. And in Halloween fashion, it was an horrifying night for the Bucks as they fell to the Cavilers 136-111.

Fans came to the game dressed in costumes in hopes that Milwaukee could finally get on the right track after a 32-point loss to the Houston Rockets, but couldn't after strong performances from from Evan Mobley who scored 27 points, and Jarrett Allen who finished the game with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bucks once again lose in a frightening way, with not many positives takeaways that came from the loss.

Ghosts on defense

The identity that head coach Taylor Jenkins wanted of his team to embody was to go out and compete. That competitiveness had to start on the defensive end.

It's the sixth game of the season and we're talking about the same things for this Bucks team, and it's how poorly they've been on defense. Transition defense, half court defense, you name it, Milwaukee has struggled with it.

The Cavaliers had such an efficient night on the offensive end that it felt like Casper the Friendly Ghost was out there defending for the Bucks. Cleveland scored 72 points in the first half while shooting 28-for-45 (62.2%) from the field and 7-for-15 (46.6%) from the 3-point line. On the full night, the team shot 52-for-100 (52%) from the field and 20-for-46 from the 3-point line, while scoring 60 points in the paint.

Being in the Eastern Conference Finals last year, everyone knows how talented the Cavaliers are, but things were far too easy for them. Entering this game Donovan Mitchell and Harden were two of the top three scorers on the team, but didn't need to do as much with the big nights from Mobley and Allen.

Second quarter massacre

What played a major factor for Cleveland having a big night was a massive second quarter. The Bucks ended the first quarter leading 25-24, it was an entirely different story in the next quarter as the Cavaliers put up 48 points to lead 72-46 at halftime.

This isn't the first time this has happened this season; in fact, it feels more like a recurring theme for Milwaukee. In its last game against the Houston Rockets, the Bucks allowed 34 points in the second quarter and gave up 44 points against the Chicago Bulls.

Heading into this game, Milwaukee tied for the second-most points allowed in the second quarter according NBA.com, and it continued against Cleveland.

Nice night for the rookies

There hasn't been much optimism for the Bucks heading into this season and now with them moving on to 1-5 on the year, the hope continues to fall, but there is a small light at the end of the dark tunnel for the future.

Probably the most important pieces to the post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era are the two rookies they drafted the day after he was traded in Brayden Burries and Nate Ament.

Both players finished the game recording career-highs in their early careers with Burries having 14 points and three rebounds on 4-for-7 (57.1%) shooting from the field and Ament also recording 14 points while shooting 6-for-8 (75%) from the field and 2-for-3 (66.6%) from the 3-point line.

They tied for the second-most points off the bench for the team and both had two big time dunks, including a poster from Burries.

INSANE BRAYDEN BURRIES POSTER! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ftmnY0eBWG — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 1, 2026

There hasn't been much to cheer about for Milwaukee fans during a rough start, but to see the rookies play well this early in the season is definitely a bright spot.