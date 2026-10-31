Milwaukee Bucks-Cleveland Cavaliers Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Oct. 31, 7:00 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: WCGV/My 24 (Milwaukee), DAZN (Cleveland)

Radio: 620 AM, (Milwaukee), 1100 AM (Cleveland)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (1-4) and Cleveland Cavaliers (3-2) meet for the first time this season, with three more matchups to go afterwards in 2026-2027.

The Bucks are 133-108 all-time against the Cavs during the regular season, including 80-41 in home games and 53-67 on the road. The Cavs won three of the four matchups against the Bucks in 2025-2026.

This offseason, the Cavaliers acquired Peyton Watson in a five-team sign-and-trade with the Denver Nuggets, in which they sent their own 2031 first round pick, unprotected, as well as their own second rounder in 2032.

Additonally, as part of the deal, Dennis Schroder ended up on the Charlotte Hornets and Max Strus with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Additionally, the Cavs drafted Meleek Thomas with the 34th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. In free agency, they signed Mario Hezonja, Khalifa Diop, re-signed James Harden and Thomas Bryant and eventually extended Donovan Mitchell's contract.

The Bucks, meanwhile, are coming off a 132-100 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks +9.5 (-112), Cavs -9.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Bucks +290, Cavs -360

Total points scored: 235.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins: "I feel like we didn't have the right morning setting, so that starts with me and the preparedness, and then when the game got going, the integrity of our defense fell with our offense."

"So, I'm always going to be the first one to stand out front and go 'How can I help these guys continue to get better offensively, find our rhythm, certain guys are struggling right now, making shots, how we're not touching the paint as frequent as we need to, night-to-night, and that can linger and impact our defensive intensity."

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Pete Nance: Active - (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Active - (Two-Way)

Kam Jones: Active - (Two-Way)

CAVS

Meleek Thomas: Probable - Foot

Jaylon Tyson: Out - Ankle

Ernest Udeh: Available - (Two-Way)

Riley Minix: Available - (Two-Way)

Tristan Enaruna: Available - (Two-Way)

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Tyler Herro

C Myles Turner

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

CAVALIERS

G James Harden

G Donovan Mitchell

C Jarrett Allen

F Peyton Watson

F Evan Mobley

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket