The Milwaukee Bucks Summer League team finished it's time in Sacramento on Monday night, falling to the Sacramento Kings 95-89.

Milwaukee went 1-2 in its three games in the California Classic --defeating the Golden State Warriors Blue in the first game, before dropping back-to-back games against Sacramento and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Bucks will return to the court on Friday to take on the Miami Heat in Las Vegas, and although it's not the result that the Bucks wanted, there were a few positive takeaways from their game against the Kings.

Brayden Burries makes his debut

Milwaukee used it first of two picks in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft to select Arizona guard Brayden Burries.

Burries only spent one season in college with Wildcats where in his freshman season he led the team in scoring and averaged, 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He also shot 49.1% from the field and 39.1% from the 3-point line.

Arizona made it back to the Final Four for the first time since 2001 and finished the season with a record of 36-3 after losing to the Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals.

Burries is an effective player on both ends of the court. He posses all of the skills in an all around guard where he can score in the paint, the mid-range and from beyond the arch.

When attacking, he can use his finesse to finish at tough angles or he can rise above his defender and throw down a dunk. On defense he's an versatile defender who can guard positions, one through three on the court

The Bucks organization got their first look at the top-10 draft pick against the Kings and it was a solid debut for Burries.

In 16 minutes he recorded 12 points, two rebounds and one assist on 37.5% (3-for-8) shooting from the field and 25% (1-for-4) from the 3-point line.

Burries started the game being aggressive with his first shot being pull-up 3-point attempt 18 seconds into the game. He didn't get it to fall, but it's the type of aggression that you would like to see from a top-10 pick in his first Summer League game.

He continued that aggressive mindset by attacking the basket and earning trips to the free throw where he would go 3-for-4 (75%) from the line. He had nice step back three he made over a defender and had a nice finish in transition.

Brayden's a bucket in transition. pic.twitter.com/URFXgr8qcj — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 7, 2026

While Burries didn't get his shot to fall as much as he wanted, he wasn't afraid to keep shooting and find his shot throughout the game.

Other notable performances

After being signed to two-way contract with Milwaukee a few days ago, guard Kam Jones had an impressing showing in his first game with the Bucks.

Jones played 18 minutes off the bench and finished the game with 14 points, two rebounds and three assists, while shooting 6-for-12 (50%) from the field and 1-for-4 (25%) from three.

He was productive when he attacked the basket, scoring five of his six made field goals in the paint. The five turnovers he had did stick out like a sore thumb, it's not a bad showing for his first game with his new team.

Another play who shined for the Bucks was Zack Austin who's coming off an this best performance in the California Classic where he led the team in scoring with 17 points, three rebounds ,and shot 6-for-11 (54.5%) from the field and 3-for-5 (60%) from the three point line.

Before playing for the Bucks, Austin spent his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder organization, mostly in the G League with the Oklahoma City Blue.

Austin has had a handful of highlights during this three game stretch in Sacramento including multiple dunks from put backs to an emphatic one handed alley-oop he had against the Kings.

Goodness, Zack Austin! 😳



Jumped out the gym for the one-handed oop. pic.twitter.com/zIzM7MwWqF — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 7, 2026

While 6-foot-5 forward has strruggled shooting the ball from three and has been effective inside the arch, he displayed his shoot ability against Sacramento knocking down three of them. Austin led the team in scoring for the Bucks and looks to carry that momentum to Las Vegas.

Bogoljub Marković also filled the stat sheet for the Bucks finishing the game with 10 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

He follows up the 16-point performance he against Golden State with another productive night agaisnt the Kings. The former ABA League MVP seems be transitioning well to the Summer League environment compared to last year.

Marković still looks to find his shot on the perimeter, but found other ways to be impactful for Milwaukee.