Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 8, 7:40 p.m. ET, Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

TV: WVTV-DT2 - MyMilwaukee24 (Milwaukee), MSG Network (New York)

Radio: WTMJ (Milwaukee), WEPN-FM (New York)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks have dropped nine of their first 10 games and now visit Madison Square Garden for a date with the defending champs in order to avoid a seventh straight loss. In addition to beginning a rebuilding season and new chapter minus Giannis Antetokounmpo, it hasn’t helped that the Bucks have faced a grueling schedule that now adds the Knicks to a list that includes the 76ers, Rockets, Cavs, Raptors, Timberwolves and Celtics (twice).

The Bucks come off a 117-97 home loss to Boston at home and will return to Milwaukee post-game to square off with the L.A. Lakers. Kyle Kuzma became just the third player to lead the team in scoring, joining Tyler Herro (8) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (1) by scoring 27 points in his most productive outing of the season. Rookie Brayden Burries had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists to continue a nice run since being placed in the starting five, while Herro was held to a season-low 13 points.

New York started 0-3 but has won five of six, including three straight. They haven’t played since Saturday’s 109-97 victory in Cleveland, which saw Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns put together dominant performances. Brunson topped the 30-point mark for the third time and Towns led the Knicks in scoring a seventh straight time with 13. New York’s win lifted it above .500 for the frist time this season.

The Bucks lead the Knicks in the regular season series 126-112 despite losing seven of the past eight meetings. Milwaukee held serve in the first meeting at home in early October but dropped the next two contests, including a 118-109 win the only time these teams met at Madison Square Garden (Nov. 28, 2025). New York won the most recent contest 127-98 behind 27 points from Brunson, 24 points from OG Anunoby and 17 points and 13 rebounds from Towns. Myles Turner led the Bucks with 19.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Tyler Herro

G Brayden Burries

KNICKS

F Mikal Bridges

F OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

G Jalen Brunson

G Landry Shamet

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

G Tyler Herro: Questionable, Right Knee Contusion

C Kel’el Ware: Questionable, Left Ankle Sprain

KNICKS

F/G Josh Hart: Doubtful, Illness

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Knicks -15.5 (-105), Bucks +15.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Knicks -1100, Bucks +700

Total points scored: 219.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"We made them shoot 3’s, they missed them, we didn’t get hits. Angle variance or not, they got more rebounds than us. We did a great job in the first half, in the second half, it hurt us." - Bucks HC Taylor Jenkins following Sunday’s loss in Boston

STORYLINES:

Front office fingerprints all over Bucks' 1-9 start

Herro hopes to play hero in Gotham

Three lineups Milwaukee should utilize more